US House Committee To Hold First Open Hearings In Impeachment Inquiry Next Week - Schiff

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:14 PM

US House Committee to Hold First Open Hearings in Impeachment Inquiry Next Week - Schiff

The US House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry next week , Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The US House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry next week , Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry," Schiff said via Twitter.

"On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, we will hear from William Taylor and George Kent. On Friday, November 15, 2019, we will hear from Marie Yovanovitch."

