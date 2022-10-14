US House Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump in January 6 Capitol Riot Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The US House committee tasked with investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, voted on Thursday to subpoena former president Donald Trump as they claimed he is responsible for what unfolded that day more than any other individual.

The committee unanimously agreed to a resolution to subpoena Trump, a move Chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel recognizes as a serious action.

The subpoena requests relevant documents and testimony from Trump, according to resolution sponsor Liz Cheney.

The committee passed the resolution in a live public meeting, which is part of a series of hearings the panel held to present evidence it gathered during the investigation.

On January 6, 2021, demonstrators entered the US Capitol complex and delayed the certification of 2020 US presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the entry.