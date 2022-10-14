UrduPoint.com

US House Committee Votes To Subpoena Trump In January 6 Capitol Riot Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US House Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump in January 6 Capitol Riot Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The US House committee tasked with investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, voted on Thursday to subpoena former president Donald Trump as they claimed he is responsible for what unfolded that day more than any other individual.

The committee unanimously agreed to a resolution to subpoena Trump, a move Chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel recognizes as a serious action.

The subpoena requests relevant documents and testimony from Trump, according to resolution sponsor Liz Cheney.

The committee passed the resolution in a live public meeting, which is part of a series of hearings the panel held to present evidence it gathered during the investigation.

On January 6, 2021, demonstrators entered the US Capitol complex and delayed the certification of 2020 US presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the entry.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Trump Thompson January 2020 From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

35 minutes ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

32 minutes ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

32 minutes ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

35 minutes ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

1 hour ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.