UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Committees Launch Probe Into Alleged Trump-Ukraine Election Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

US House Committees Launch Probe into Alleged Trump-Ukraine Election Scheme

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Three US House committees launched on Monday a "wide-range investigation" into President Donald's Trump reported attempts to pressure the government of Ukraine into assisting his re-election campaign.

"In letters to the White House and the State Department, Chairmen Eliot Engel of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adam Schiff of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Elijah Cummings of the Committee on Oversight and Reform demanded records relating to President Trump's and [his personal lawyer Rudolph] Giuliani's attempts to manipulate the Ukrainian justice system to benefit the President's re-election campaign and target a possible political opponent," the three committees said in a statement.

These initial requests represent a first step in a broad investigation into the matter, the statement added.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House Trump Government

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

1 hour ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

2 hours ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

2 hours ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.