US House Committees Launch Probe into Alleged Trump-Ukraine Election Scheme

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Three US House committees launched on Monday a "wide-range investigation" into President Donald's Trump reported attempts to pressure the government of Ukraine into assisting his re-election campaign.

"In letters to the White House and the State Department, Chairmen Eliot Engel of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adam Schiff of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Elijah Cummings of the Committee on Oversight and Reform demanded records relating to President Trump's and [his personal lawyer Rudolph] Giuliani's attempts to manipulate the Ukrainian justice system to benefit the President's re-election campaign and target a possible political opponent," the three committees said in a statement.

These initial requests represent a first step in a broad investigation into the matter, the statement added.