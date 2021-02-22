UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:50 PM

US House Committees to Hold Hearing on SolarWinds Hack February 26 - Notice

The US House Oversight and Homeland Security committees announced on Monday that they will hold a joint hearing on February 26 regarding the role of private tech in the hacking of the computer company SolarWinds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The US House Oversight and Homeland Security committees announced on Monday that they will hold a joint hearing on February 26 regarding the role of private tech in the hacking of the computer company SolarWinds.

"On Friday February 26, 2021, at 9 am ET, the Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Homeland Security will host a joint remote hearing on 'Weathering the Storm: The Role of Private Tech in the SolarWinds Breach and Ongoing Campaign,'" the committees said in a hearing notice.

Lawmakers will examine the role of the private sector in preventing, investigating, and remediating the SolarWinds breach, including the need to strengthen cybersecurity across the Federal government networks.

The key witnesses at the hearing will include SolarWinds President and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna, former SolarWinds CEO Kevin Thompson, FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, and microsoft President Brad Smith.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN the United States is weeks away from taking the first steps in response to the SolarWinds hacking attack that has usually been attributed to Russia.

US officials say that Russian hackers are likely behind the massive cyberattack that targeted numerous US federal government entities and companies. Intruders reportedly used corrupted SolarWinds software to install malicious programs.

Russia has denied the allegations and said they are groundless.

