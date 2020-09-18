US House Condemns COVID-19-Inspired Attacks on Asian Americans - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) A US House resolution approved in a 243-164 vote targets threats and attacks against Asian-Americans inspired by the novel coronavirus origin in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Congresswoman Grace Meng said in a press release on Thursday.

"When the first cases of coronavirus were reported in the United States, I had advised the public about not singling out or stereotyping the Asian American community," Meng said. "But unfortunately, those efforts have not stopped acts of ignorance and bigotry from rearing their ugly heads. It's time for this hysteria and discrimination to end," Meng said.

The resolution's text calls on Federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate all credible reports of hate crimes against Asian-Americans and to prosecute those responsible.

In her release announcing the vote, Meng was especially critical of Republican leaders - citing President Donald Trump and US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy by name - for using terms such as "Chinese virus" and "Wuhan virus" to characterize the novel coronavirus disease.

"These are more than just hateful and irresponsible words. This language has fueled the increase of threats and attacks against those of Asian descent, and many Asian Americans continue to live in fear," Meng said.

The resolution was introduced with 157 cosponsors and won support from more than 500 organizations, according to Meng.