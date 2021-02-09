US House Defends Impeachment Allegations Against Trump - Lawyers

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Lawyers for the US House of Representatives defended the allegations against former President Donald Trump in a written response to the request for dismissal of the Article of Impeachment submitted by his legal team to the Senate.

"The House states that each and every allegation in the Article of Impeachment is true, and that any affirmative defenses and legal defenses set forth in the answer are wholly without merit," the House lawyers wrote.

Trump faces impeachment on the charge of "inciting insurrection" on January 6 attack, when a group of his supporters entered the US Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying electoral slates from several battleground states that Trump considers invalid and claims robbed him of election victory.

Trump's defense team argued that the Senate lacks jurisdiction over Trump because he does not hold public office from which he can be removed. The brief claimed that the allegations are "self-evidently wrong" and fail to meet "the constitutional standard for any crime, let alone an impeachable offense."

Trump's lawyers also accused the House of Representatives of failing to conduct any meaningful investigation that would allow "the 45th President's positions to be heard." Trump has said he called on his supporters to "peacefully and patriotically" protest.

Last month, the House voted to impeach Trump and passed the case to the Senate, which will conduct a trial set to begin on Tuesday.