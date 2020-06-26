US House Defense Budget Proposal Includes $1Bln for Responding to Future Pandemics - Panel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The US House Armed Services Committee in its 2021 National Defense budget proposal includes a provision to provide $1 billion to boost the United States' ability to respond to future pandemics.

"Creates a Pandemic Preparedness and Resilience National Security Fund, directing $1 billion to efforts to proactively increase the country's ability to prepare for and respond to future pandemics," the report said on Thursday.

The legislation would also require the Pentagon to appoint an official responsible with ensuring there is a secure supply of materials critical to national security despite a future pandemic.

The current novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has disrupted supply chains and destabilized the world economy.

As of Thursday evening, the United States has more than 2.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 122,500 deaths caused by the disease.