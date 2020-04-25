UrduPoint.com
US House Defense Chair Urges Rehiring Of Navy Carrier Captain Fired Over COVID-19 Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

US House Defense Chair Urges Rehiring of Navy Carrier Captain Fired Over COVID-19 Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Captain Brett Crozier, who was dismissed as commanding officer of the US Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier when a letter to his superiors reporting a COVID-19 outbreak was leaked to the media, should be reinstated in his former post, House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said in a press release.

"The Secretary of Defense needs to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier as commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. While Captain Crozier's actions at the outset of the health crisis aboard the TR were drastic and imperfect, it is clear he only took such steps to protect his crew," Smith said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Defense Secretary Mark Esper received a recommendation and briefing from chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday and acting Navy Secretary James McPhearson, who concluded that Crozier should be returned as the vessel's captain.

Esper asked for time to consider the recommendation.

Nearly 5,000 sailors on the aircraft carrier, which is docked in Guam, have been tested for COVID-19, of which 840 were positive and 88 recovered, according to media reports.

In alerting superiors, Crozier wrote a letter to his commanding officer that was copied to other officials and subsequently leaked. As a result, he was fired by then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who was himself fired for visiting the aircraft and delivered an obscenity-laden speech criticizing Crozier.

