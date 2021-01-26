US House Delivers Articles of Impeachment Against Trump to Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives has delivered to the Senate the latest articles of impeachment against former President Donald Trump, which accuse him of inciting the riot at the Capitol building on January 6.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week that Trump's impeachment trial is scheduled to begin the week of February 8.

It will be the first time in US history that any president faced two impeachment trials or that any president was impeached after he left office.