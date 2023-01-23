UrduPoint.com

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell For Intelligence Panel - Letter

Published January 23, 2023

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell for Intelligence Panel - Letter

US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy informing him that he has tapped Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue service on the Intelligence Committee despite the speaker's objections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy informing him that he has tapped Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue service on the Intelligence Committee despite the speaker's objections.

"I write today to submit for renomination two eminently qualified legislators to continue their service on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence: Ranking Member Adam Schiff and Representative Eric Swalwell of California," Jeffries said in the letter.

Jeffries said that it was his understanding that McCarthy intends to deny Schiff and Swalwell seats on the panel. As speaker, McCarthy has the power to choose the panel's leadership and reject the Democrats' nominees.

Earlier this month, McCarthy criticized Swalwell for alleged ties to China, claiming he was not fit for a security clearance.

McCarthy has also threatened to block Schiff as retribution for Democrats removing Republican members from their committee assignments during the previous Congress.

In 2021, the House of Representatives voted to remove two Republican members from their committees due to controversial statements and social media posts. Moreover, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also rejected two of McCarthy's picks for the January 6 investigatory committee.

"The denial of seats to duly elected Members of the House Democratic Caucus runs counter to the serious and sober mission of the Intelligence Committee," Jeffries said in the letter. "I urge you to honor past practices of the House of Representatives... by accepting my recommendation of (Schiff and Swalwell)."

The removal of Republican members during the previous Congress does not serve as precedent or justification for the removal of Schiff and Swalwell, Jeffries added.

