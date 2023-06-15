US House Democrats Block Schiff Censure Resolution With Support of 20 Republicans

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) US House Democrats with the help of 20 Republican colleagues successfully blocked a resolution on Wednesday to censure Congressman Adam Schiff for promoting debunked claims about collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia to steal the 2016 election.

House lawmakers passed a motion to table the resolution in a vote of 225-196. Seven members voted present.

The resolution, sponsored by Representative Anna Paulina Luna, condemns and censures Schiff for allegedly abusing his position on the House Intelligence Committee to deceive the American people by citing non-existent evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia.

Censure serves as a form of discipline in the chamber, subjecting the censured member to public rebuke.

The resolution also calls for an Ethics Committee investigation into Schiff's "lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information," according to the bill text.

