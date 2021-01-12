UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Briefed On Plots, Murders Planned To Thwart Power Transition - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The US Capitol Police have briefed House Democrats on three terrifying plots allegedly planned in the coming days as Washington prepares to ensure security during the Joe Biden inauguration, with the most terrible scenario envisaging lawmakers' assassinations, HuffPost reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, the Capitol police's new leadership held a briefing for the Democrats in a private call on Monday night.

The first two plots are the "largest armed protest ever to take place on American soil" and a rally in memory of Ashli Babbitt, the 14-year US air force veteran who was shot dead by a police officer during the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

The most terrible plot would reportedly see rioters encircling the Capitol, the White House and the Supreme Court, and then blocking Democrats from entering the Capitol to help Republicans take control of the government.

The scenario purportedly may involve assassinations of Democrats and Republicans opposing outgoing President Donald Trump.

HuffPost has not disclosed information on possible organizers of the alleged plots.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the Biden election victory. The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election. Five people died during the mayhem. Three of the deaths are said to have been caused by "medical emergencies."

The Biden inauguration is slated for December 20. Trump has declared a state of emergency in the capital until January 24 to ensure security during the event.

