US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wage Legislation Soon - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives is committed to quickly passing legislation to raise the minimum wage in the United States to $15 an hour by 2025, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reports on Thursday.

"We will pass a minimum wage bill," Pelosi said during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

However, Pelosi is under pressure from the Progressive wing of Democratic party that wants the provision to be included in the $1.7 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus package she will introduce next week.

Progressives are now threatening to withhold support if the measure does not include the minimum wage increase, according to media reports.

If the Democrats voluntarily drop the minimum wage provision from the final bill, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has indicated she may withdraw her support for the proposal.