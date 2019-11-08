UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Consider Drafting Multiple Impeachment Articles Against Trump - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Democrats in the US House of Representatives have considered drafting at least three articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, media reported.

House Democrats are considering drafting three articles of impeachment against Trump but have not made a decision yet, ABC news reported citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Democrats have considered charging Trump with abuse of power related to the Ukraine scandal, obstruction of Congress regarding the Trump administration's defiance of subpoenas and obstruction of justice in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed US President Donald Trump may have abused the power of office during a July 25 phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Wednesday, Schiff announced that the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry next week. Former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and senior State Department adviser George Kent will testify on November 13. Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify on November 15.

