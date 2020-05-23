UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Demand Summaries Of Trump's Talks With Putin On Ventilators - Letter

Sat 23rd May 2020

US House Democrats Demand Summaries of Trump's Talks with Putin on Ventilators - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The chairs of four US House panels on Friday called on President Donald Trump to handover documents related to the administration providing ventilators to Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are deeply concerned with recent reports that you are providing critical, life-saving ventilators to Russia when they are urgently needed here in the United States to combat the coronavirus crisis and save American lives," the letter signed by the heads of the foreign affairs committee and three other oversight panels said.

The lawmakers requested flight manifests, invoices, assessments and summaries of conversations between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, the US said it was sending 200 ventilators to Russia. Russia sent to the United States in April a plane full of medical equipment, including 45 ventilators, 15,000 respirators and 1 million masks.

