US House Democrats Demand Trump Officials Testify On Continuing War In Afghanistan- Letter

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:00 AM

US House Democrats Demand Trump Officials Testify on Continuing War in Afghanistan- Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The US House National Security Subcommittee is demanding testimony from Trump administration officials on the United States' strategy in Afghanistan and is threatening to subpoena the departments of State and Defense to end what it calls ongoing obstruction on the issue, committee members said in a letter.

"Representative Carolyn Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Representative Stephen Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security were joined by Committee Democrats in sending a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanding testimony... regarding the current US strategy in Afghanistan," the letter said on Monday.

The US public had the right to hear directly from its government about prospects for peace in Afghanistan after nearly two decades of conflict there and whether the country could again become a haven for terrorists, the letter said.

"The Trump administration has repeatedly refused to provide the National Security Subcommittee with information about its handling of America's longest war. ... The American people have the right to hear directly from their government about the prospects for peace in Afghanistan," the letter said.

The letter was signed by Maloney, Lynch and 13 other Democratic members of Congress, the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a press release.

More Stories From World

