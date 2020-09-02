US House Democrats Demand Trump Restore Election Security Briefings - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US House Democrats sent a letter to National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe demanding that the Trump administration revive regular briefings on election security.

"It is imperative for the IC [Intelligence Community] to disclose as much information as possible publicly... about our adversaries' aims, activities, and agents, as well as what the IC is doing to expose and thwart this interference," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and Defense Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Peter Visclosky wrote in the letter.

"The IC confirmed publicly on August 7 that only one country- Russia - is actively undertaking a 'range of measures' to interfere in the election. Your decision, moreover, comes as the Congress itself is the target of a concerted effort by Russia to launder and amplify disinformation," the letter said.

Pelosi, Schiff and Visclosky also claimed in the letter that a "pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian" was spreading false claims "to undermine former Vice President Biden's candidacy" and the Democratic Party.

Russia has repeatedly denied any interference in the US political system.