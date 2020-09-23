UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Draft Reforms Bill To Check President's Powers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:20 PM

US House Democrats Draft Reforms Bill to Check President's Powers

The Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping package of reforms intended to reinforce checks on the executive's powers and address President Donald Trump's "litany of abuses," the Democratic leaders said during a press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping package of reforms intended to reinforce checks on the executive's powers and address President Donald Trump's "litany of abuses," the Democratic leaders said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The lawmakers said they doubt "The Protecting Our Democracy Act" stands a chance to pass the Republican-controlled Senate, but expect a bipartisan support for it if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins in the upcoming November presidential election.

"This legislative pact is sweeping and designed to address the President's staggering litany of abuses and ensure they can never happen again by anyone. This package is future-focused, intended to restore checks and balances not only during this term, but for any future President," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The legislation, which was drafted by Democratic chairs of different House of Representatives committees, seeks to prevent abuses of a pardon power, the soliciting of foreign interference in US elections, retaliatory attacks on whistleblowers and inspector generals, abuses of office for personal enrichment and contempt of Congress' oversight powers, including its subpoenas.

"I would hope that we can bring up that package this year, but I think our expectation is whether we can bring this up this year or not it's unlikely to move through a Senate which has... been a willing accomplice to many of the President's actions that have broken down this very Democratic guardrails and institutions," US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said during the press conference.

Schiff also said he expects that the proposed reforms will have the support of both major political parties next year if a new administration is formed since "my GOP [Republican] colleagues will not want to see a Democratic President do half the things of the current President."

