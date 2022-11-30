US House Democrats Elect Hakeem Jeffries to Lead Party in Lower Chamber of Next Congress

Democratic members of the US House of Representatives elected Congressman Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the lower chamber during the new Congress, the House Democratic Caucus said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Democratic members of the US House of Representatives elected Congressman Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the lower chamber during the new Congress, the House Democratic Caucus said on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to (Jeffries), elected as the leader of House Democrats for the 118th Congress," the House Democratic Caucus said via Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Democrats elected Congressman Pete Aguilar to serve as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. Jeffries is the incumbent chair of the caucus.

Democrats also elected Congresswoman Katherine Clark to serve as the party's whip in the House of Representatives.

Democrats are slated to lose their majority in the House of Representatives following the midterm elections earlier this month. Long-time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also announced her intention to step down from the position heading into the new Congress.

The 118th Congress is set to meet on January 3, 2023, with Democrats holding the Senate and Republicans holding the House for the second half of President Joe Biden's term.