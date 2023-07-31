In the US House of Representatives ought to highlight legislation passed by Congress as part of President Joe Biden's economic agenda in order to boost their chances of electoral success, House Majority PAC (HMP) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Democratic candidates running for seats in the US House of Representatives ought to highlight legislation passed by Congress as part of President Joe Biden's economic agenda in order to boost their chances of electoral success, House Majority PAC (HMP) said on Monday.

HMP is a so-called Super PAC (political action committee) focused exclusively on electing members of the Democratic Party to the House of Representatives, according to the organization's website.

"Leading up to Election Day 2024, it is imperative for Democrats to tout their accomplishments on a local and national level. Economic contrast research projects conducted by HMP have shown repeatedly that Democrats dramatically improved their position when they went on offense to talk about the economy," HMP said in a memo.

Democrats ought to campaign on the Biden administration's cooperation with Congress to pass bills such as the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the memo said.

Democrats also ought to highlight "record job growth" in the United States, with a focus on manufacturing, clean-energy and union jobs, the memo said.

Moreover, Democratic candidates should attack Republicans on issues such as abortion, defunding the FBI and environmental issues, the memo added.

"Go on offense, and build the contrast with the MAGA House Republicans immediately," the memo said.

The memo comes more than a year out from the 2024 US national elections, including races to determine the presidency and control over both chambers of Congress. Democrats currently hold the White House and a majority in the Senate, while Republicans hold a majority in the House of Representatives.