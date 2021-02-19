UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Follow Senate With Citizenship Bill For 'Dreamers,' Others - Pelosi

US House Democrats Follow Senate With Citizenship Bill for 'Dreamers,' Others - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US House Democrats followed the Senate in introducing President Joe Biden's US Citizenship Act, opening a path to citizenship for long-term residents who entered the country illegally as well as other categories of immigrants, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced.

"Democrats are making good on President Biden's Day One promise with landmark legislation that honors our values, protects families and strengthens our country," Pelosi said in a press release on Thursday.

Senate Democrats introduced the legislation earlier in the day.

The legislation allows so-called "dreamers" - residents brought to the US as children illegally - to obtain citizenship, as well as recipients of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which is often granted to immigrants from nations hit with natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes, the release said.

Biden has pledged to make citizenship available to an estimated 11 million long-term undocumented immigrants live in the United States. Republicans have criticized the move saying the number of illegal aliens in the United States is at least 22 million and Democrats seek to secure a future voter constituency to stay in power.

