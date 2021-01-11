UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Introduce Article To Impeach Trump Over Capitol Hill Siege

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:29 PM

US House Democrats Introduce Article to Impeach Trump Over Capitol Hill Siege

US House Democrats have formally introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump accusing him of inciting an insurrection on Capitol Hill last week, Congressman Ted Lieu said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) US House Democrats have formally introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump accusing him of inciting an insurrection on Capitol Hill last week, Congressman Ted Lieu said in a statement on Monday.

"The Article of Impeachment: incitement to Insurrection, drafted by Rep David Cicilline, Rep Raskin, me and House Judiciary staff, has now been formally introduced at the House pro forma session today," Lieu said in the statement.

