US House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses - Schiff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced legislation to reform aspects of the presidency to prevent abuse of its powers, Congressman Adam Schiff's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, House Democrats introduced the Protecting Our Democracy Act - a sweeping package of reforms that will strengthen America's democratic institutions against future presidents, regardless of political party, who seek to abuse the power of their office for corrupt purposes," the release said.

The Protecting Our Democracy Act would prohibit self-pardons by the president, strengthen Congress' ability to enforce subpoenas, protect whistleblowers and inspectors general independence and suspend the statute of limitations for Federal offenses committed by a sitting president among other policy changes.

The legislation is being sponsored and backed by Schiff and other congressional Democrat leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chairpersons Jerrold Nadler, Rosa DeLauro, and Carolyn Maloney.

Also on Tuesday, Schiff said during a press conference that former-President Donald Trump made this legislation a necessity. Other lawmakers said during the same press conference that the reforms are forward-looking and will apply to presidents of any political party.

Schiff said there is strong support in the House of Representatives for the measure and there I similar support in the Senate.

The Biden administration has also been involved in crafting the legislation, he added.