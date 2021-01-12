UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Democrats Introduce Measure To Censure Congressman Brooks Over Capitol Riot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

US House Democrats Introduce Measure to Censure Congressman Brooks Over Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US House Democrats have introduced a resolution that would censure Congressman Mo Brooks for allegedly inciting violence against his colleagues in last week's riot on Capitol Hill.

"Today, Representatives Tom Malinowski and Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduced a resolution censuring Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) for inciting violence against his fellow members of Congress as part of last week's assault on the United States Capitol," the release said.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt lawmakers as they were verifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The release said Brooks spoke to the pro-Trump crowd at a rally near the White House on Wednesday, telling them to "start taking down Names and kicking ass."

After the rally, tens of thousands of Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill to protest the election results. Capitol police said thousands of the protesters stormed the US Capitol, some wielding weapons such as metal pipes and chemical irritants.

Five people died in connection with the riots including a Capitol police officer.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Protest Riots Police White House Trump Died Brooks Capitol Hill United States Democrats Congress 2020

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

30 minutes ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

1 hour ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

1 hour ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

37 minutes ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.