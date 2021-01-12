US House Democrats Introduce Measure to Censure Congressman Brooks Over Capitol Riot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US House Democrats have introduced a resolution that would censure Congressman Mo Brooks for allegedly inciting violence against his colleagues in last week's riot on Capitol Hill.

"Today, Representatives Tom Malinowski and Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduced a resolution censuring Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) for inciting violence against his fellow members of Congress as part of last week's assault on the United States Capitol," the release said.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt lawmakers as they were verifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The release said Brooks spoke to the pro-Trump crowd at a rally near the White House on Wednesday, telling them to "start taking down Names and kicking ass."

After the rally, tens of thousands of Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill to protest the election results. Capitol police said thousands of the protesters stormed the US Capitol, some wielding weapons such as metal pipes and chemical irritants.

Five people died in connection with the riots including a Capitol police officer.