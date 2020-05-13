UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Introduce New $3Trln Coronavirus Relief Package

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion spending bill on Tuesday to fund state and local governments and boost direct payments to those in need amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"The bill ...[provides] nearly $1 trillion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments who desperately need funds to pay vital workers like first responders, health workers, and teachers," the House appropriations committee said in a press release.

The bill would establish a $200 billion fund to ensure that essential workers who have risked their lives working during the pandemic receive hazard pay.

It provides another $75 billion to ensure every American can access free coronavirus treatment.

The bill also "provides additional direct payments ...with a second round of more substantial economic impact payments of $1,200 per family member, up to $6,000 per household," the committee said.

The bill also seeks to protect payrolls, by enhancing the new employee retention tax credit. It boosts housing assistance with $175 billion in new supports to assist renters and homeowners make monthly rent, mortgage and utility payments, the release added.

