US House Democrats Introducing 2 Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump - Judiciary Chair

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:34 PM

Democrats on the US House of Representatives are introducing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Democrats on the US House of Representatives are introducing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told reporters on Tuesday.

"Today the House Judiciary Committee is introducing two articles of impeachment charging the President... with committing high crimes," Nadler said during the news conference. "The first article - for abuse of power... The second article of impeachment - for obstruction of Congress."

Judiciary Committee will meet later this week to consider these articles and to make recommendations to the full House of Representatives, Nadler added.

The resolution also said the House is moving to impeach Trump for "high crimes and misdemeanors."

"Using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election," the resolution said.

The article accused Trump in pressing Ukraine's government to take steps against his political opponent Joseph Biden. He acted directly and through his representatives inside and outside the United States, the resolution added.

Trump was also accused for allegedly obstructing Congress by directing his staff to defy lawful subpoenas and withhold the production of documents and records from Congressional committees.

"These actions were consistent with President Trump's previous efforts to undermine US Government investigations into foreign interference in US elections," the resolution said.

The document also said Trump's conduct will pose a threat to the US Constitution and the President should be removed from his office.

Trump has criticized the Democrats' impeachment process as a witch hunt designed to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

