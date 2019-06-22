UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Propose $4.5Bln Humanitarian Aid for Migrants Crisis - Congresswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Majority Democrats controlling the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee have proposed a $4.5 billion legislation to address the humanitarian crisis facing illegal immigrants on the US border with Mexico, the Appropriations Committee said in a press release on Friday.

"House Democrats, led by House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, today introduced legislation to provide humanitarian assistance for migrants at the southern border," the release said.

The legislative package contains $4.5 billion in emergency spending to address the humanitarian crisis at the border, including funding for legal assistance, food, water, and medical services, support services for unaccompanied children, alternatives to detention and refugee services, the release said.

"There are serious humanitarian needs at the border, and we all recognize the clear need to act," Lowey said. "This legislation is a critical step to meeting the urgent needs of migrant families and children at the border, and I urge the Senate to consider it without delay."

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency would begin removing millions of illegal aliens from US cities in actions beginning over the weekend.

