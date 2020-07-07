US House Democrats have proposed a Department of Energy spending bill for the 2021 fiscal year that would block all government funding for nuclear tests, amid reports that President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of resuming live testing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US House Democrats have proposed a Department of Energy spending bill for the 2021 fiscal year that would block all government funding for nuclear tests, amid reports that President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of resuming live testing.

"Critically, the bill would prevent the Trump administration from using any funds to carry out its dangerous and short-sighted plan to resume nuclear testing. With this bill, we will get Americans back to work, rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, and set a course for a clean energy future," Chairwoman of the House Appropriation Committee Nita Lowey said in a press release published by the committee.

Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development Marcy Kaptur also voiced her support for the block on using government funds for nuclear tests, adding that the bill would reject the resumption of underground nuclear testing altogether.

"This bill also rejects the dangerous and unnecessary plans to restart underground nuclear testing," Kaptur remarked.

President Trump is reportedly weighing up conducting the United States' first nuclear test since 1992. In light of the reports, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in late June that he was unaware of any reason to conduct a live nuclear test at this time.