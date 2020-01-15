US House Democrats Reject Considering Measure in Support of Protesters in Iran - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Democrats in the House of Representatives have rejected a request by Republicans to consider a resolution in support of anti-government protesters in Iran, US Congressman Michael McCaul said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Republicans just requested that the House consider a resolution that I co-sponsored to support the protesters in Iran, but Democrats rejected it," McCaul said.

McCaul said the House of Representatives should unite in support of freedom and human rights everywhere.

On Saturday, hundreds of students gathered outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran to honor those killed in the Ukrainian International Airlines plane crash in Iran.

The gathering, which was not approved by the Iranian authorities, resulted in a rally demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the downing of the airplane.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the airplane, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of an US military retaliation to Iran's ballistic missile attack against two bases in neighboring Iraq hosting US troops.