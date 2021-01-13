US House Democrats Release Report Supporting Trump Impeachment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Democratic majority of the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee issued a 76-page compilation of facts and arguments to support an attempt to impeach President Donald Trump on "incitement of insurrection" charges following a flare-up of violence in Washington, DC.

"President Trump committed a high Crime and Misdemeanor against the Nation by inciting an insurrection at the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. The facts establish that he is unfit to remain in office a single day longer, and warrant the immediate impeachment of President Trump," the report said on Tuesday.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives is poised to vote Wednesday on Trump's impeachment and pass the case to the Senate for subsequent conviction or acquittal.

"Some have argued that given the little remaining time left in President Trump's term, there is no need to impeach him now. This ignores the precedent this country would set if we refuse to impeach and the remedy of disqualification that the Senate may impose," the panel said.

A week ago, thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results.

They attacked police with metal pipes, chemical irritants, and other weapons, and damaged property before seizing the rotunda, inauguration stage and entering the building.

"President Trump committed the impeachable offense of incitement of insurrection by willfully making statements that, in context, encouraged and foreseeably resulted in lawless action at the Capitol," according to the report.

"He set the stage for the Capitol attack in the months leading up to January 6th, and on that date, he exhorted the mob into a frenzy, aimed it like a loaded gun down Pennsylvania Avenue, and pulled the trigger," it said accusing Trump of "falsely asserting he won the 2020 presidential election and repeatedly seeking to overturn" its results.

The attack, which came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the Joe Biden's win, marked the most significant breach of US Capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814. The incumbent, who condemned violence and committed himself to an orderly transition, denies any wrongdoing.

US Republican leaders have warned that impeaching Trump at this point would further divide the nation.