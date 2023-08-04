Open Menu

US House Democrats Request Courts Publicly Broadcast Trump Legal Proceedings - Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 04:30 AM

US House Democrats Request Courts Publicly Broadcast Trump Legal Proceedings - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A group of US House Democrats sent a letter to the Judicial Conference requesting that the body take steps to authorize the broadcasting of legal proceedings involving former US President Donald Trump, following three indictments with various allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

"We are writing to request the Judicial Conference explicitly authorize the broadcasting of court proceedings in the cases of United States of America v. Donald J. Trump," the letter said on Thursday. "We urge the conference to take additional steps, including live broadcasting, to ensure the facts of this case are brought forward, unfiltered, to the public."

Public access to the legal proceedings are critical given their "extraordinary" national importance to democratic institutions, the letter said.

Transparency is also necessary for the public to accept the outcome of any legal proceedings, the letter added.

The letter is signed by members of Congress including Adam Schiff, Bennie Thompson, Dan Goldman and Barbara Lee.

The letter comes following an indictment released earlier this week, which charges Trump with four crimes linked to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election. Trump also faces legal problems linked to his handling of classified documents and purported hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

On Thursday, Trump in a court appearance pleaded not guilty to all charges tied to the January 6 capitol riot. His next court appearance is set for August 28.

Related Topics

Election Film And Movies Trump Thompson United States January August Democrats Congress Criminals 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

5 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

5 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

5 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

5 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

5 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

5 hours ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

5 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

5 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

5 hours ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

5 hours ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

5 hours ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World