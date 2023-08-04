US House Democrats Request Courts Publicly Broadcast Trump Legal Proceedings - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A group of US House Democrats sent a letter to the Judicial Conference requesting that the body take steps to authorize the broadcasting of legal proceedings involving former US President Donald Trump, following three indictments with various allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

"We are writing to request the Judicial Conference explicitly authorize the broadcasting of court proceedings in the cases of United States of America v. Donald J. Trump," the letter said on Thursday. "We urge the conference to take additional steps, including live broadcasting, to ensure the facts of this case are brought forward, unfiltered, to the public."

Public access to the legal proceedings are critical given their "extraordinary" national importance to democratic institutions, the letter said.

Transparency is also necessary for the public to accept the outcome of any legal proceedings, the letter added.

The letter is signed by members of Congress including Adam Schiff, Bennie Thompson, Dan Goldman and Barbara Lee.

The letter comes following an indictment released earlier this week, which charges Trump with four crimes linked to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election. Trump also faces legal problems linked to his handling of classified documents and purported hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

On Thursday, Trump in a court appearance pleaded not guilty to all charges tied to the January 6 capitol riot. His next court appearance is set for August 28.