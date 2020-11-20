US House Democrats Say Trump Withheld Expiring Funds From WHO - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a press release on Friday that the Trump administration temporarily withheld expiring funds from the World Health Organization (WHO).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a press release on Friday that the Trump administration temporarily withheld expiring funds from the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Today, House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, and House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney published funding documents obtained from the Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that show the White House withheld expiring funds via an apportionment footnote - the same tactic used by President Trump to illegally withhold Ukraine security assistance," the release said.

The Oversight and Reform Committee said in the release the withholding of funds to the WHO was politically motivated and circumvented Congress. The funds were released seven days before the end of the fiscal year, the release added.

The WHO said it hopes projected President-elect Joe Biden will overturn President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States form the organization.

Earlier this month, US media reported that Biden plans to sign a number of executive orders, including one on the reversal of the United States withdrawal from the WHO.