UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Democrats Say Trump Withheld Expiring Funds From WHO - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

US House Democrats Say Trump Withheld Expiring Funds From WHO - Statement

The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a press release on Friday that the Trump administration temporarily withheld expiring funds from the World Health Organization (WHO).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a press release on Friday that the Trump administration temporarily withheld expiring funds from the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Today, House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, and House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney published funding documents obtained from the Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that show the White House withheld expiring funds via an apportionment footnote - the same tactic used by President Trump to illegally withhold Ukraine security assistance," the release said.

The Oversight and Reform Committee said in the release the withholding of funds to the WHO was politically motivated and circumvented Congress. The funds were released seven days before the end of the fiscal year, the release added.

The WHO said it hopes projected President-elect Joe Biden will overturn President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States form the organization.

Earlier this month, US media reported that Biden plans to sign a number of executive orders, including one on the reversal of the United States withdrawal from the WHO.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Budget White House Trump Same United States Congress Media From

Recent Stories

Trump Abuses Office, Intimidates Michigan Election ..

49 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy ensures int'l waters' security throu ..

51 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals to the people to observ ..

54 seconds ago

Infected Jovic to miss Villarreal test

6 minutes ago

Fruits of economic stabilization, improvement shou ..

6 minutes ago

All Hostages Released in Tbilisi, Police Detain At ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.