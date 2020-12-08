UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Slam Trump Administration Move To Approve Arctic Energy Leases - Letter

Tue 08th December 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The head of the US House Natural Resources Committee (HNRC) has protested efforts by the Trump administration to rush through new energy drilling leases in the Arctic before presumptive President-elect Joe Biden can take office, HNRC said in a press release on Monday.

"Chair Raul Grijalva and Representatives Jared Huffman, chair of the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, and Alan Lowenthal, chair of the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources, wrote to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt today seeking an explanation of how the Department of the Interior can move forward with a lease sale in the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge," the release said.

The lease sale would be cutting short a comment period and requiring bids to be finalized sooner than the minimum time required under Bureau of Land Management (BLM) regulations, Grijalva said in the letter.

The letter noted that the Coastal Plain lease sale was open to swift reversal should it face a court challenge.

