US House Democrats Subpoena White House Over Impeachment Inquiry - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) US Congressmen Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings and Eliot Engel, who chair three House committees, said they have issued a subpoena to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to obtain documents related to the Ukraine scandal.

"We deeply regret that President Trump has put us - and the nation - in this position, but his actions have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena," the three chairmen said in a letter on Friday.

In the letter, the lawmakers also said a full House vote is not required to move forward with the impeachment inquiry as the White House had reportedly claimed.