US House Democrats to Introduce 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump - Nadler

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Democrats on the US House of Representatives will introduce two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress , House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told reporters on Tuesday.

"Today the House Judiciary Committee is introducing two articles of impeachment charging the President... with committing high crimes," Nadler said during the news conference. "The first article - for abuse of power... The second article of impeachment - for obstruction of Congress."

Judiciary Committee will meet later this week to consider these articles and to make recommendations to the full House of Representatives, Nadler added.