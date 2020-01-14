UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats To Look Into Reports Of Russia Hacking Burisma - Congressman

US House Democrats intend to look into media reports accusing "Russian military hackers" of a cyberattack against the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which has been linked to allegations of impropriety by US presidential hopeful Joe Biden and is featuring in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said during a press conference on Tuesday

"We are going to look at the most recent revelation as it relates to Russia's cyberattack on Burisma and entities within a sovereign Ukraine," Jeffries told reporters.

A New York Times report claimed earlier that the hacking began in early November when the House of Representatives was investigating Trump for alleged attempts to withhold security assistance to Ukraine as a leverage on the country's authorities to probe possible corruption by Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Jeffries said the probe may produce evidence of Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election.

However, the newspaper acknowledged it was not yet clear what the alleged hackers had been looking for or found, suggesting that Russia could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing with Ukraine, dismissing the inquiry of impeachment as another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

