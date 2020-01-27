UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats To Try To Block Trump From Expanding Travel Ban - Pelosi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:28 PM

The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will introduce legislation in the coming weeks seeking to limit President Donald Trump from expanding his travel ban, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will introduce legislation in the coming weeks seeking to limit President Donald Trump from expanding his travel ban, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release on Monday.

Media reports have reported that the Trump administration is expected to add Sudan to the list of countries whose citizens are limited in entering the United States.

"In the coming weeks, the House Judiciary Committee will mark up and bring to the Floor the NO BAN Act to prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system and limit the President's ability to impose such biased and bigoted restrictions," Pelosi said in the release.

On January 2017, the Trump administration first introduced a ban prohibiting entry of foreign nationals from seven Muslim majority countries, although court challenges forced the administration to modify the ban multiple times.

The UN Supreme Court upheld in June the current version of the executive order, also referred to as "Travel Ban 3.0," which bars travelers from seven countries including five Muslim majority nations - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen - in addition to North Korea and Venezuela to enter the United States.

