US House Democrats 'Too Afraid' To Let Senate Start Impeachment Trial - McConnell

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:00 PM

US House Democrats 'Too Afraid' to Let Senate Start Impeachment Trial - McConnell

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday accused the Democrats of cowardice by attempting to delay the transfer of President Donald Trump's impeachment from the House to the upper chamber of the Congress for the final stage of the proceedings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday accused the Democrats of cowardice by attempting to delay the transfer of President Donald Trump's impeachment from the House to the upper chamber of the Congress for the final stage of the proceedings.

"Looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second guessing whether they even want to go on trial," McConnell said, addressing the Senate. "They said impeachment was so urgent they could not even wait for due process and now they are content to sit on their hands. This is really comical."

He added that Democrats in the House could be "too afraid to even transmit their shoddy work product to the Senate."

Trump on Wednesday became the third president in US history to be impeached when his rival Democrats who control the House of Representatives voted Wednesday to find him guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after investigations concluding he invited foreign meddling in the US electoral process.

The president will have to face trial in the US Senate but is unlikely to be removed from power as the higher legislative decision-making body is controlled by members of his Republican party, who have made it clear that they viewed his impeachment as a sham.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after Wednesday's impeachment vote suggested that the House could choose to withhold the articles of impeachment instead of sending them on to the Senate, thereby delaying the trial.

