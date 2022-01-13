UrduPoint.com

US House Democrats Urge FDA To Reassess Blood Donation Restrictions For Gay Men - Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 11:34 PM

US House Democrats Urge FDA to Reassess Blood Donation Restrictions for Gay Men - Letter

Democrats on the US House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urging the agency to reassess its current restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Democrats on the US House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday sent a letter to the food and Drug Administration (FDA) urging the agency to reassess its current restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men.

"We write to request that the Food and Drug Administration take immediate action to reassess its current blood donation policy, which has had the discriminatory effect of preventing gay and bisexual men from safely donating blood," the letter said.

While FDA has made progress in updating this "troubling policy," the existing recommendation that blood centers turn away men who have sex with men in the past three months continues to stigmatize them and undermine crucial efforts to ensure an adequate and stable national blood supply, the letter said.

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the United States.

The American Red Cross also experienced a 34% decrease in new blood donors in 2021.

The Democrat lawmakers said in the letter that the implementation of an individualized risk-based assessment could potentially eliminate the FDA's deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as other demographic categories subject to deferrals.

The lawmakers also requested the FDA to provide their staff with a briefing regarding the agency's current blood donation policy and with any plans to revise the policy as well as the efforts to ensure an adequate national blood supply.

The letter was signed by Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Liberties Chairman Jamie Raskin and Congresswomen Katie Porter and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Related Topics

Alexandria Gay Progress United States Democrats From Blood

Recent Stories

Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Rus ..

Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Russian Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Makes Little Progress in Advancing Ra ..

Biden Admin. Makes Little Progress in Advancing Racial, Gender Equity in US - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 YDA announces to resume emergency services in Balo ..

YDA announces to resume emergency services in Balochistan's hospitals

3 minutes ago
 South African Council of Churches Recognizes Russi ..

South African Council of Churches Recognizes Russian Orthodox Church Exarchate i ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM leaves for KSA on week-long visit

AJK PM leaves for KSA on week-long visit

6 minutes ago
 Delta Air Lines Reports $408Mln Q4 Loss From COVID ..

Delta Air Lines Reports $408Mln Q4 Loss From COVID, Expects Some Continued Omicr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.