US House Democrats Urge Republican Senator To Release Aid To Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:00 AM

US House Democrats Urge Republican Senator to Release Aid to Palestinians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Over one hundred US House Democrats penned a letter on Wednesday to Republican Senator James Risch urging him to stop blocking tens of millions of Dollars in humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in the wake of the escalation between Israel and militant groups in Gaza.

"We write with a great sense of urgency to respectfully request that you release your hold on tens of millions of dollars in appropriated humanitarian aid that is so desperately needed to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians rebuilding their lives in the wake of the fighting between [Gaza's ruling movement] Hamas and Israel," the letter said.

It was signed by 145 House Democrats headed by Jamie Raskin. Risch is the ranking Republican member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. According to the Haaretz newspaper, the sum in question amounts to $75 million.

"Rendering humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population serves American values as well as our diplomatic and security interests. Please act with dispatch to release these funds," the lawmakers asked.

They emphasized that the aid was passed in the 2020 fiscal year with bipartisan support and signed by then-President Donald Trump.

