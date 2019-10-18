UrduPoint.com
US House Democrats Want Plan From Trump To Block IS Resurgence In Syria - Pelosi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) President Donald Trump's inability to describe a US strategy to prevent a revival of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria led to the collapse of Wednesday's White House meeting with lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

"The most important part of the meeting was, 'what is the plan?,' Pelosi said. "What is the plan for fighting ISIS [Islamic State] now that we have reneged on our handshake with the Kurds to do that fighting for us there."

Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer walked out of Wednesday's White House meeting just hours after the House voted 354-60 on a resolution condemning Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from Syria and allow a long-planned Turkish invasion to proceed.

"By two to one, Republicans voted to oppose the president's actions," Pelosi said.

The resolution calls for the president to show a clear plan for how Americans will be protected from the IS terror group, Pelosi said.

Pelosi's comments came amid reports of IS fighters escaping from makeshift prisons guarded by the former US allies, who were left to fend for themselves when Turkish troops invaded northern Syria a week ago.

The Defense Department warned earlier that a US withdraw risked a revival of the terrorist group.

