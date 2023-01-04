UrduPoint.com

US House Democrats Warn Of Seriousness Not To Elect Speaker Amid Republican Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 10:35 PM

US House Democrats Warn of Seriousness Not to Elect Speaker Amid Republican Division

US House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and Vice Chair Ted Lieu on Wednesday warned of the seriousness of the lower chamber of Congress' failure to elect a speaker during its first session amid division among Republicans, which stalls the House's ability to begin work

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) US House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and Vice Chair Ted Lieu on Wednesday warned of the seriousness of the lower chamber of Congress' failure to elect a speaker during its first session amid division among Republicans, which stalls the House's ability to begin work.

"Multiple ballots and almost 24 hours later, there is still no clear sign of a speaker. Let's hope that this isn't a re-run of 1855 and 1856, when it took 133 ballots," Aguilar said during a press conference.

On Tuesday, the House met for its first session of the 118th Congress, during which lawmakers typically select a speaker.

However, Republicans failed to gather the necessary 218 votes behind a single nominee, with 20 of the party's members opposing the leadership bid of Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

The United States effectively does not have a House of Representatives at the moment, Lieu said, adding that the situation cannot continue.

Members are still considered Representatives-elect, as they have not been sworn into office. If this were to occur during a Congress following a presidential election, lawmakers would be unable to certify results, Lieu noted.

The situation marks the first time in a century that the House has not selected a speaker on the first ballot.

