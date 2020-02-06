UrduPoint.com
US House Dems Likely To Subpoena Bolton, Continue Ukraine Probe - Judiciary Chair

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

US House Dems Likely to Subpoena Bolton, Continue Ukraine Probe - Judiciary Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US House Democrats will likely subpoena former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton for testimony in the Ukraine Probe even if the Senate acquits President Donald Trump of impeachment charges, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters on Wednesday.

Later in the day, the Republican-majority Senate is widely expected to vote to acquit Trump of impeachment charges, including abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, brought against the president by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

"I think it's likely, yes," Nadler said when asked whether he planned to subpoena Bolton.

He also indicated a desire for the Judiciary Committee to continue investigating allegations that Trump conditioned $391 million in US military aid to Ukraine on the nation's willingness to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Bolton has said he would be willing to testify to Congress if subpoenaed. According to an unpublished manuscript of the former White House adviser's upcoming book, Trump told Bolton he wanted to suspend aid to Ukraine until Kiev helped out with probing the Bidens.

