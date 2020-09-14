US House Dems Probe Trump Administration Efforts to Conceal COVID-19 Data

(@FahadShabbir)

Democratic lawmakers launched a probe on Monday into Trump administration efforts to prevent the release of accurate scientific data on the severity of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Democratic lawmakers launched a probe on Monday into Trump administration efforts to prevent the release of accurate scientific data on the severity of COVID-19.

"We write to request transcribed interviews and documents regarding efforts by political appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to block the publication of accurate scientific reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the coronavirus crisis," the lawmakers on a House COVID-19 panel said in a letter to senior health officials.

All Democratic Members of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Chairman James Clyburn, sent the letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

The lawmakers said they are concerned over President Donald Trump's remarks in March that he concealed from the US public the true threat of COVID-19.

The lawmakers also drew concern from reports that Trump's political appointees at HHS sought to help him downplay the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic by trying to manipulate, delay or block important information from CDC.

The lawmakers have asked CDC and HHS to make certain high-level officials available for interviews and to produce all relevant records related to the issue by September 28.