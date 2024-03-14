US House Easily Passes TikTok Ban Bill As Eyes Turn To Senate
Published March 14, 2024
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill on Wednesday that would force TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company or be banned in the United States.
The legislation is a major setback for the video-sharing app, which has surged in popularity across the world while causing nervousness about its Chinese ownership.
The lawmakers voted 352 in favor of the proposed law and 65 against, in a rare moment of unity in politically divided Washington.
The warning shot against the app caught many by surprise as both Republicans and Democrats risked the wrath of TikTok's passionate young users in an election year when the youth vote will be key.
