UrduPoint.com

US House Elects McCarthy As Speaker, Ending 4-Day Chamber Deadlock At Midnight Saturday

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 10:40 AM

US House Elects McCarthy as Speaker, Ending 4-Day Chamber Deadlock At Midnight Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker in the 15th round of votes this week, ending four days of deadlock that stalled the lower chamber from conducting business.

McCarthy received 216 votes to win the House speakership after hours of talks to rally a majority of Republicans shortly after midnight Saturday.

After five Republicans present, the totally votes McCarthy needed to secure his seat dropped from 218 to 216 out of the 435 members of the House.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House. A total of 21 Republicans voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of 15 ballots, before negotiating a deal with the dissenters on House rules and other political matters.

Related Topics

Business Chamber From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

10 hours ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

10 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

11 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.