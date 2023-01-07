US House Elects McCarthy as Speaker, Ending 4-Day Chamber Deadlock At Midnight Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker in the 15th round of votes this week, ending four days of deadlock that stalled the lower chamber from conducting business.

McCarthy received 216 votes to win the House speakership after hours of talks to rally a majority of Republicans shortly after midnight Saturday.

After five Republicans present, the totally votes McCarthy needed to secure his seat dropped from 218 to 216 out of the 435 members of the House.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House. A total of 21 Republicans voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of 15 ballots, before negotiating a deal with the dissenters on House rules and other political matters.