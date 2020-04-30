UrduPoint.com
US House Establishes New Committee To Oversee $2Trln In Virus Crisis Spending - Pelosi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

US House Establishes New Committee to Oversee $2Trln in Virus Crisis Spending - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US House of Representatives created a committee to monitor the $2 trillion in spending on coronavirus relief efforts, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We [have] formed a special oversight committee on the coronavirus," Pelosi said.

"This committee will prevent waste fraud and abuse and it will be focused on making sure that the Federal response is based on the best science and guided by health experts."

Pelosi named Congressman Jim Clyburn to chair the committee and six more Democrats. She said she had invited House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to name the Republicans who would serve on it.

The US has surpassed 60,000 in coronavirus deaths and more than 1,030,000 in total cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

