US House Establishes Panel to Investigate Potential Weaponization of Federal Government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution establishing a select subcommittee to investigate whether components of the Federal government have been weaponized against everyday citizens.

House lawmakers passed a resolution establishing the special Judiciary Committee panel in a vote of 221-211, falling along partisan lines.

"Congress hasn't kept pace with the federal government's potential to abuse new technology, and we need to better understand how U.S. intelligence agencies work with each other and with the private sector to collect information on Americans or to undermine their fundamental constitutional rights," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the panel.

The subcommittee will investigate how the FBI, Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and other executive branch agencies obtain information from and provide information to the private sector and other agencies to facilitate actions against US citizens.

The panel will be granted access to information shared with the House Intelligence Committee and the authority to review ongoing criminal investigations. The panel is styled after the Church Committee of 1975, which conducted similar oversight of federal agencies.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will name 13 members to the subcommittee, including five Democrats in consultation with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.