US House Establishes Select Committee On Strategic Competition With China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday established a select committee to investigate and make recommendations on strategic competition between the United States and China.

The House passed a resolution establishing the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party in a vote of 365-65. All votes in opposition to the panel came from Democratic members.

"For the past four years, President (Joe) Biden and House Democrats have failed to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the panel. "Republicans are serious about China's national security threat and are ready to take measures that will counter the Chinese Communist Party's malicious agenda and military build-up."

The committee is expected to be led by Congressman Mike Gallagher, whom House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tapped for the role.

The committee will consist of 16 members appointed by McCarthy, including nine Republicans and seven Democrats.

Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern expressed concerns about the committee, including the potential for it to focus too much on military competition and produce anti-Asian hate, but ultimately stood in favor of the resolution.

The resolution is one of the first major pieces of legislation passed by House Republicans after winning a majority in the chamber for the 118th Congress, which is in its second week of meetings. The first week of House sessions was focused on selecting a speaker, which was delayed by Republican opposition to McCarthy, who rallied the necessary support after nearly four days of failed votes.

