US House Ethics Committee Launches Investigation Into Congressman Santos - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The US House Ethics Committee issued a press release announcing that it has established via a unanimous vote an Investigative Subcommittee to examine the ethical issues surrounding Congressman George Santos.

"The Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative George Santos may have engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated Federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," the release said on Thursday.

In the face of demands that he resign for allegedly lying about his resume during the presidential campaign, Santos recused himself from the two committees he was appointed to serve on. However, he has refused to resign.

Santos said this was a decision he took very seriously and the business of the 118th Congress must continue without media fanfare.

The congressman added it is important that he primarily focus on serving the constituents of New York's 3rd congressional district and providing federal level representation without distraction.